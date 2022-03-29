Steward house fire leaves two people displaced, house a total loss

STEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house located at 2930 Herman Road in Steward is a total loss after it broke out into flames Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday with multiple fire departments responding. According to fire officials, nobody was injured in the fire as the two people who live in the home were not there at the time. Passing neighbors were the ones that called the fire in.

Officials say the house is a total loss and it was harder to due to a lack of water supply around the home. Fire trucks had to go back and forth from nearby fire stations to grab water to bring back to the scene.

The American Red Cross is on the way to assist the displaced residents.

