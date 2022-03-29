Advertisement

Steward house fire leaves two people displaced, house a total loss

A house located at 2930 Herman Road in Steward is a total loss after it broke out into flames...
A house located at 2930 Herman Road in Steward is a total loss after it broke out into flames Tuesday afternoon.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - A house located at 2930 Herman Road in Steward is a total loss after it broke out into flames Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday with multiple fire departments responding. According to fire officials, nobody was injured in the fire as the two people who live in the home were not there at the time. Passing neighbors were the ones that called the fire in.

Officials say the house is a total loss and it was harder to due to a lack of water supply around the home. Fire trucks had to go back and forth from nearby fire stations to grab water to bring back to the scene.

The American Red Cross is on the way to assist the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page...
Roscoe accident leaves one driver in serious condition, 6-year-old boy at UW Madison
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages
Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

Latest News

Nickles fatally shot Jamie Stephens ten times before leaving his body in rural Winnebago County...
Nickles Parks convicted of 2018 murder, mother of victim reacts.
Nickles Parks found guilty in 2018 murder
Nickles Parks found guilty in 2018 murder
4 charged with first-degree murder, name released of murder victim
4 men found guilty in murder of 18 year old
4 men found guilty in murder of 18 year old
Online/virtual fitness industry helping draw more to the gym
Online/virtual fitness industry helping draw more to the gym