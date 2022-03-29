Stephenson County sees rise in violence with domestic, sexual assault

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Police Department raises concerns as they see domestic and sexual assault cases becoming more violent each year. Because of this, it put city leaders on a mission to increase training, improve resources and ultimately stop the new trend in its tracks.

Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says not only are these crimes on the rise but they are becoming more violent. It’s hard to say why’s that’s happening. Summers says, “If somebody says they were choked, let’s ask more questions about being choked. Was there a restriction of the airway? Were there other things going on other than he put his hands on my neck?”

Summers says what we see on TV, in video games and on social media every day has a direct correlation. He says, “Look what we saw on TV this week, I mean that’s what we’re teaching young men and women. We’re teaching them that, in front of millions of people, it’s okay to go up and smack somebody in the face and have no accountability.”

But there is hope for survivors, Voices of Stephenson County serves an average of 600 survivors each year and they know this year will be even more.

Leslie Brown says, “People have been closed into their homes, they’re starting to come out more but I know that we saw a huge increase in the severity of harm during those times when we were in lockdown.”

She says its doors are always open for those in need. “They need to know I have someplace safe to go and I have someone safe to talk to and not fear that that information is going to be shared,” Brown says.

Chief Summers says some of his officers will soon travel to Dallas, Texas for additional training that will help identify domestic and sexual violence within the community.”

