Rockford felon faces six year prison sentence for illegally possessing weapons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man gets sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday for illegally possessing several firearms as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that James Peterson was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Body Guard, a .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm and a loaded HS Produkt XD45 .45-caliber handgun last April.

That following August, investigators caught Peterson in possession of a loaded Glock Model 21 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammo, and a ballistic vest.

Peterson must also serve two years of supervised release after his initial sentence.

