Advertisement

Rockford felon faces six year prison sentence for illegally possessing weapons

Two years of a supervised release will follow 41-year-old James Peterson’s six year initial prison sentence.
Rockford felon faces six year prison sentence
Rockford felon faces six year prison sentence(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man gets sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday for illegally possessing several firearms as a convicted felon.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that James Peterson was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Body Guard, a .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm and a loaded HS Produkt XD45 .45-caliber handgun last April.

That following August, investigators caught Peterson in possession of a loaded Glock Model 21 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammo, and a ballistic vest.

Peterson must also serve two years of supervised release after his initial sentence.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page...
Roscoe accident leaves one driver in serious condition, 5-year-old boy at UW Madison
One person is airlifted from the scene of a tractor rollover in Nicollet County.
One airlifted to Rockford, one dead in Morrison car crash
Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 35, of Janesville, Wis. faces his fourth OWI offense after a traffic...
Janesville man faces fourth OWI charge
Fundraiser helps Matt Lundblade offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment
Fundraiser helps man offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment

Latest News

Monday's Pet Pics 3/28
Monday's Pet Pics 3/28
Beloit hospitality group conducting open interviews at it's Third Street location every Thursday.
Geronimo Hospitality in Beloit is hiring! Open interviews every Thursday.
Geronimo Hospitality hiring.
babysitting
How much Americans are willing to pay for a babysitter