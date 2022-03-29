Rockford felon faces six year prison sentence for illegally possessing weapons
Two years of a supervised release will follow 41-year-old James Peterson’s six year initial prison sentence.
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old Rockford man gets sentenced to six years in federal prison Friday for illegally possessing several firearms as a convicted felon.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that James Peterson was in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Body Guard, a .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm and a loaded HS Produkt XD45 .45-caliber handgun last April.
That following August, investigators caught Peterson in possession of a loaded Glock Model 21 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, ammo, and a ballistic vest.
Peterson must also serve two years of supervised release after his initial sentence.
