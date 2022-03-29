Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

