The most popular shows on Netflix right now besides ‘Bridgerton’

A new animated spinoff and a baking competition are also trending on the streaming service.
Most popular shows on Netflix this week
Most popular shows on Netflix this week
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - “Bridgerton” is once again back on the throne, earning the crown for the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Set in Regency-era England, “Bridgerton” is an adaptation of author Julia Quinn’s best-selling romance novels, each focusing on one of the eight siblings in the wealthy Bridgerton family. The period drama returned for its second season on March 25, this time centering on the oldest son, Anthony Viscount Bridgerton. Netflix said it already renewed the TV series for two more seasons.

“Is it Cake?” follows Bridgerton in the rankings. Skilled cake artists are challenged to create replicas of handbags, toilet paper and sewing machines in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a meme that went viral in 2020.

Other Netflix shows that premiered in March remain in the top slots, including the “Big Mouth” spinoff titled “Human Resources” and the thriller drama adaptation “Pieces of Her.”

Read on for the full list of shows that rank in Netflix’s top 10 in the United States this week.

1. “Bridgerton”

2. “Blade Runner 2049″

3. “Is It Cake?”

4. “Inventing Anna”

5. “The Adam Project”

6. “Good Girls”

7. “The Last Kingdom”

8. “Pieces of Her”

9. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.”

10. “Human Resources”

