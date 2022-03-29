Advertisement

Members of Will Smith’s family express surprise at Oscar slap

Will Smith's mother and sister express surprise at the incident that played out on national television. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Count Will Smith’s family among those who were shocked by him slapping comedian Chris Rock Sunday night during the 94th Academy Awards telecast.

His mother Carolyn Smith told WPVI in Philadelphia that such a display of violence is out of character for him.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime,” she said. “... As I’ve said, I’ve never seen him do that.”

His sister Ellen Smith said her brother has gone through a lot on his way to fame.

“People say I wish they were in such and such, your shoes, and oh those are my goals,” she said. “But you don’t know what it takes to get there. And I’ve had conversations with him, and it really broke my heart listening to the things he says he went through to get to where he is.”

Smith has since apologized for his attack on Chris Rock after Rock, a presenter at the awards show, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Monday they are investigating the incident. Rock has declined to press charges.

Will Smith’s Oscar win was overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. (CNN, ABC, A.M.P.A.S., INSTAGRAM, TWITTER)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages
The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
4 charged with first-degree murder, name released of murder victim
Rockford Public Schools say students and staff are safe Thursday after the high school went...
Guilford High School experiences school lockdown, weapon recovered

Latest News

Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center opens
Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center opens
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians walks along the sideline before the team's NFL...
Arians retires as Bucs’ coach, Bowles promoted to top spot
presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Chris Rock opens comedy show, still ‘processing’ Oscar slap
Pittsburgh woman celebrates her 111th birthday and gets surprise news of great-great-grandchild...
Pittsburgh woman celebrates 111th birthday, about to have great-great-grandchild
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado; storms move into Deep South