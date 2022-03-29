Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A patron of a Loves Park gas station is certainly feeling the love, after purchasing a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a local gas station.

The ticket, worth $400,000, was sold at Loves Park Clark Gas, located at 5710 N. 2nd Street on March 24th. The ticket matched the evening drawing that night, with numbers 7-16-18-34-44. According to Illinois Lottery representatives, store owner Mathew Chacko has sold multiple winning tickets. He’s also happy to have sold the lucky winner as retailers receive a bonus worth 1% of prize amounts: $4,000 in this case.

Chacko says a regular customer told him the ticket was a winner, and although he doesn’t know the winner personally, he says it’s still a nice surprise.

