January-February 2022 crime is up throughout Rockford, police say

Violent crime increases in Rockford
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City of Rockford leaders and the Rockford Police Department releases its latest crime stats for January and February of 2022.

CRIME STATS: Like most large cities in the country, we continue to see an increase in crime. This level of crime is...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

A statement by the Rockford city government reads, “Like most large cities in the country, we continue to see an increase in crime. This level of crime is unacceptable, and we will continue to use all of our resources to combat crime in our community.”

Nickles Parks found guilty in 2018 murder
4 men found guilty in murder of 18 year old
Online/virtual fitness industry helping draw more to the gym
