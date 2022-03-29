Hon. Mary Linn Green announces retirement from 17th judicial circuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Associate Circuit Judge Mary Linn Green will retire from her position on July 5, 2022.

For the last 11 years, Green presided over juvenile abuse and neglect court in Winnebago County.

She’s know through her work with the 17th judicial circuit’s annual National Adoption Day Celebration and establishment of the volunteer therapy dog program for the courts. She’s also known for her work with Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA), teaching volunteers about the court process and presiding over their swearing-in ceremonies.

“It has been my honor and privilege to have served the 17th Judicial Circuit, and the citizens of Winnebago and Boone Counties,” said Judge Green. “I have loved this work, as it has allowed me to have a positive influence on the lives and circumstances of the children of our community. I have also been given the privilege of working closely with many committed and talented persons in the Court and Social Services Systems.”

During her time on the bench, Green established a special program for all of the children who come into her courtroom.

Through generous contributions from local donors, including the Rockford Ice Hogs, Green established a special program for children going through juvenile abuse and neglect court. (WIFR)

Through generous contributions from local donors, especially the Rockford Ice Hogs, the conference room next to her courtroom is filled with hundreds of new and gently used stuffed animals. Each child is encouraged to pick out a stuffed animal to hold during court and then take home.

She plans to leave this program in place for her successor in order to continue to bring joy and comfort into the lives of children.

“Judge Green has served the 17th Circuit with distinction. For over a decade, she has played a central role in protecting the rights of our community’s most vulnerable children and all parties involved in legal proceedings,” said John S. Lowry, Chief Judge of the 17th judicial circuit.

Green holds a bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing from Loyola University and a juris doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law.

She holds an honorary doctoral degree from Saint Anthony College of Nursing in 2010, for her professional contributions to the college and an award in 2013 from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, for her outstanding service to the schools in truancy prevention.

