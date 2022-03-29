Advertisement

Guilford High School experiences school lockdown, weapon recovered

Rockford Public Schools say students and staff are safe Thursday after the high school went...
Rockford Public Schools say students and staff are safe Thursday after the high school went into lockdown.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools notified parents and community members that Guilford High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

“Students and staff remain safe. The lockdown is lifted, and students will dismiss at their usual time,” the district said in a statement on their website.

The precautionary steps were used to investigate a report of a student with a weapon. According to the district, a weapon was found, and police are investigating the incident.

