Geronimo Hospitality in Beloit is hiring! Open interviews every Thursday.

Beloit, Wis. (WIFR) - Landing a job interview can be a time-consuming task; but a local hospitality group shows its applicants that it means business by conducting on-the-spot interviews, right here in the Stateline.

Geronimo Hospitality Group in Beloit operates award-winning upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Every Thursday, starting March 24 interviews will be held at Geronimo Hospitality Group headquarters, located on the Ironworks Campus at 525 Third Street Beloit, WI 53511, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A large variety of open positions are available at area restaurants, hotels and clubs. Those postions range from servers, line cooks, bartenders, and baristas to housekeepers, hotel guest services, golf course technicians and more. Those interested should fill out the RSVP form online at https://www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com/open-interviews to select an open interview date.

“We’re busier than ever,” said Geronimo Hospitality People Experience Manager Sara Skarda, “People want to be out enjoying our hotels and our restaurants and our facilities, so we need all hands on deck to make that happen and deliver the best service possible. Our community of people is really importrant to us and we are really just looking for rock stars who want to join the team.”

Those attending the open interviews should enter through the main doors of the Hendricks building, directly across from the Stateline YMCA.

To view a complete list of open positions or to apply online, visit www.geronimohospitalitygroup.com/gig.

