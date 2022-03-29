Advertisement

Booster shots meant to refresh your immune system, according to local health experts

New guidance from the FDA recommends a second booster shot for immunocomprimised.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that a second booster COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for people ages 50 and older.

According to UW Health Doctor Jeff Pothof, the immune system in our bodies acts like an army.

“Your army kind of gets fatigued after a while, if it hasn’t seen the enemy it starts to think about going on leave, it starts to get a little lazy, and if at that point the virus comes around you might not mount a good response to it,” Pothof told 23 News.

That’s the point of a booster- to refresh your immune system.

Stephenson County Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema says he expects these COVID-19 boosters to keep coming. He says this virus has variants just like Influenza.

“The flu has… it’s different than the others because we have different strains of that virus,” said Beintema “those viruses mutate and we get a different serotype. So I would expect and it’s not unreasonable to expect, continuous types of boosters.”

Pothof and Beintema both accept people aren’t going to like having another shot, but they’ll dislike the restrictions even more.

“Things feel good right now, cases are really low, masks aren’t as necessary, schools happening like normal. If we get boosted, vaccinated, all this stuff, we preserve this state,” Pothof said.

The booster is also available for those 12 and up who are immunocompromised.

In both cases, you must wait four months after your first booster before taking the second.

