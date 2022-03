ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rather cloudy skies this Tuesday with southeast winds 10 - 20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH and highs around 40. Rain likely tonight and tomorrow. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder with some heavy downpours. Up to 60 tomorrow with rain likely. Thursday we could see a mix of rain and snow with highs around 40. 50 on Friday with sunshine.

