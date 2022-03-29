Chill to persist Tuesday ahead of messy midweek stork system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though the calendar reads March 28, it’s hardly felt like it the past several days, as we’ve endured a rather lengthy late March cool snap.

Monday’s 40° high temperature is much more typical of what we’d see in the final days of February, or the very first few days of the month of March. It’s the fifth consecutive chilly day, and Tuesday appears all but certain to be the sixth.

Monday marked the fifth day in a row to feature below normal temperatures. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another complex, dynamic weather system is to drive northeastward Tuesday. The immediate impacts will be in the form of extensive cloudiness and chilly winds continuing to blow off of Lake Michigan. As a result, high temperatures on Tuesday won’t make their way out of the lower to middle 40s.

Another day of chilly temperatures is likely Tuesday, thanks to winds off Lake Michigan and plenty of clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While the storms impacts locally are to be rather minimal Tuesday, it’s possible that a few sprinkles or showers may begin to fall as early as mid to late afternoon. Initially, this activity would be quite scattered, and quite light. Slightly better chances for light rain are to arrive after sunset.

The first round of rain is due in here late Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second round of rain is to come late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, this one appearing more likely to produce more widespread rainfall.

Rain's to become much more widespread late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third chance for showers arrives ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. With warmer, more humid air in place, this round of rain could potentially include a risk of thunderstorms, though no severe weather is expected.

Another line of showers and potentially a few thunderstorms will work through the area Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a cold front. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though Wednesday’s to be, by all accounts, a rather dreary one, the silver lining to be found is that temperatures are to surge, at least for a few hours. With warm, southerly winds blowing for at least the first half to two-thirds of the day, temperatures should be able to reach into the middle and upper 60s, despite the abundance of clouds in place and the occasional showers and storms.

We'll have one warm day this week, and one day only. That day will be Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That warmth, however, will be extremely temporary. As the cold front barrels through late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, temperatures will again crash. The thought is that by late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, the atmosphere will have cooled enough to potentially support a period of mixed wintry precipitation, or perhaps even a few hours during which the only form of precipitation would be snow.

Wednesday night into early Thursday, colder air seeping into the area will support a mix of rain and snow, and then potentially all snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few residual flurries or light snow showers may linger into early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As far as accumulations go, it’s not likely that we see anything of any substance, but it’s not to be entirely ruled out. Right now, we will keep the chances of seeing a light dusting of snow in the Stateline at about 30%. Much better chances for sticking snow will be found across central and northern portions of Wisconsin.

There's a chance for a light dusting on grassy surfaces Wednesday night into early Thursday. More significant snows are to fall well to our north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we may avoid the snow, we won’t avoid avoid healthy rains, and few are complaining about that. Computer models remain in rather in good agreement in suggesting that some rather beefy rain totals may be ahead of us. Current projections range from anywhere between 0.70″ to 1.57″, with a three model average generating 1.09″ between Tuesday night and early Thursday. That’d undoubtedly place us with a healthy rainfall surplus for the month of March, while closing our year-to-date deficit quite significantly.

The midweek storm shows a good deal of potential to deliver more healthy rain to the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

