Children’s activist group spreads awareness at ‘Day of Sharing Hope’

The Winnebago County CASA volunteer event is April 1.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids involved with juvenile abuse and neglect court need responsible adults to advocate for them during court proceedings.

That is why Winnebago County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is looking for members of the community to volunteer through their program.

Advocates first require training and appointment by a juvenile court judge, then are able to serve the best interest of abused or neglected children in court.

On Friday, April 1, CASA hosts its second annual volunteer fair called “A Day of Sharing Hope.” More than 25 area nonprofits will join in hopes to get more people involved. The volunteer fair goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place at Rockford City Market, 116 North Madison Street, Rockford.

