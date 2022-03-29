Advertisement

Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

A child was killed in a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot Tuesday.
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A child is dead after a hit-and-run crash in a Panama City Beach parking lot.

Panama City Beach police tell WJHG that officers responded to the Breakfast Point shopping center Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call about the collision.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 4-year-old girl visiting from out of state was the victim of the crash.

“She was here with her family from Tennessee, and they were right next to her when it happened,” Talamantez said.

The police chief also said officers have located a suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

The suspect was being interviewed by authorities, but police have yet to announce an arrest as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page...
Roscoe accident leaves one driver in serious condition, 6-year-old boy at UW Madison
The company notified affected employees, that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022,...
Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages
Loves Park gas station sells winning lotto ticket
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death

Latest News

Authorities say a confrontation between a heavily armed 21-year-old man and his father...
Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says
Nickles fatally shot Jamie Stephens ten times before leaving his body in rural Winnebago County...
Nickles Parks convicted of 2018 murder, mother of victim reacts.
Nickles Parks found guilty in 2018 murder
Nickles Parks found guilty in 2018 murder
4 charged with first-degree murder, name released of murder victim
4 men found guilty in murder of 18 year old
4 men found guilty in murder of 18 year old