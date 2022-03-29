Chicago Democrat introduces bill to ban ghost guns in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - An Illinois House Democrat has introduced a proposal to ban ghost guns in the state.

Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said these homemade firearms must be made illegal to protect communities.

Ghost guns have become a problem across the United States as anyone can buy parts online to make their own and the guns don’t have serial numbers. That means these firearms are much harder for police to track after a crime is committed.

Buckner’s plan could make it unlawful for anyone to knowingly possess, transport, or receive parts or kits for untraceable guns. This bill also blocks people from printing ghost guns with 3D printers.

Any guns without serial numbers must also be registered by a federal firearms dealer or other licensees. The legislation states licensed dealers can charge a fee of up to $35 to put a unique serial number on the guns.

“To be blunt, these are weapons that are used so one can’t get caught,” Buckner said. “I am proud to introduce life-saving legislation that will stop ghost guns from harming our state.”

The bill language states anyone violating this change could be found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor. Although, people with multiple violations could be charged with a Class 3 felony.

This legislation does exclude ghost guns purchased by law enforcement, federal importers, and federal manufacturers.

Buckner filed House Bill 5731 on Friday. The bill was read for the first time in the House on Monday and now sits in the Rules Committee.

The Gun Violence Prevention PAC, Moms Demand Action Illinois, and Brady United support Buckner’s plan.

“Ghost guns are dangerous, impossible to trace, and too easy to obtain without a background check – and they don’t belong in our communities,” said gun violence survivor and Moms Demand Action volunteer Maria Pike. “Protecting our communities from ghost guns cannot wait, especially as gun violence continues to devastate our state and ghost guns are turning up with alarming frequency at crime scenes in Illinois.”

They hope this plan can pass out of the House quickly. The spring session is scheduled to end on April 8.

