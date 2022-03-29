Outpouring of support for Rockford’s Ukrainian sister-city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of individuals, families, and organizations have donated to the Brovary Relief Fund through the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) and Kids Around the World (KATW).

As of Tuesday, the effort raised more than $160,000 in monetary donations to help Rockford’s sister-city of more than 20 years.

In thanks, the Mayor Igor Sapozhko of Brovary, Ukraine replied with a video of the medical supplies and a message:

Donors from across northern Illinois and the country have left messages of solidarity for the people of Ukraine, including:

“Very concerned for your safety and proud of the bravery seen by many fighting for your independence. Most of the world has their loving arms wrapped around you, with hopes this ends soon in victory. Our thoughts and prayers will continue, thinking of you always.” – Anonymous

“Sending love, prayers and hope for peace for the people of Ukraine. Our hearts ache for you.” – Mary and Peter Anderson

“To all Brovary Residents: Our hearts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine. What is happening in your country is unbelievably horrible. Stay strong and be safe. You are in our thoughts at all times.” – Gary Batty

“[Given in] Memory of Daniel Barnhart. Always a champion of the underdog.” – William and Norma Lee Barnhart Kids Around the World (KATW)

The Brovary Relief Fund was established March 4, 2022 after Russian attacks began in Ukraine. The fund is a collaborative effort between the City of Rockford, Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kids Around the World, and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois to raise funds for every-day essentials.

“We are humbled at the flood of support that has been activated by this effort and the generosity, love, and solidarity expressed for the people of Ukraine,” said Dan Ross, CFNIL President. “It is our solemn privilege to provide a conduit for this giving, and we are immensely grateful for the logistics and international giving expertise Kids Around the World has provided. This partnership has ensured every gift is put to immediate and direct use for lifesaving supports in Brovary.”

Monetary donations can still be sent through Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois at www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com. Checks may also be made out to either organization with memo or attn. to Brovary Relief and mailed or dropped off.

