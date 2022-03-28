Winnebago Co. States Attorney teams up for Illinois Opioid Action Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley joins Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other State’s Attorneys in Northern Illinois in an effort against the state opioid crisis.

The team announced the final settlement in a nationwide lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributers on Monday, saying the money will be used in awareness campaigns throughout the state.

Illinois is expected to see $760 million from the settlement to counteract the impact of the opioid crisis.

Hanley, along with with Raoul and the team of State’s Attorneys towards solutions through expanded access, prevention activities, enhanced surveillance, media campaigns, and increased community education.

Pictured from left: Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart, Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin, and Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley. (Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)

Funds secured through this lawsuit settlement will be used statewide to:

Expand treatment and recovery capacity in the community

Medications/Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid use disorder

Increased access to naloxone/Narcan rescue medications and training

Provide for prevention activities including education, training, lock-boxes to prevent diversion, and drop-boxes for unused prescriptions

Data and analysis regarding opioid prescribing, use, treatment, and outcomes

Reports say roughly 45 people per 100,000 in Winnebago County suffered opioid-related deaths in 2020, with Winnebago County reporting the highest number of opioid deaths in the state.

As of August 2021, 62 opioid-related deaths were reported through the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. The Winnebago County Opioid Response Team has been working to coordinate activities under the framework of the Illinois Opioid Action Plan.

The number doesn’t just reflect adults. According to the 2020 Illinois Youth Survey, 6% of youth who participated in the survey reported using prescription pain medication without a prescription, or differently than prescribed, showing the need to bring awareness to the dangers of opioid addiction.

“The Winnebago County Health Department is grateful for the work of the Winnebago County States Attorney and the Attorney General in securing this financial settlement to address the Opioid Crisis,” said Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department.

The public can help take action to prevent opioid overdoses by getting trained in using naloxone (Narcan). To sign up for a free training, go to https://www.wchd.org/trainings.

