Stellantis announces staff reductions, retirement packages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Car manufacturer Stellantis sent notices on Monday to employees, the state of Illinois, the city of Belvidere and the United Auto Workers union stating the company’s staff reduction plans at the Belvidere Assembly plant.

The company says that in a move towards sustainability, its making additional staffing reductions at the plant.

A spokesperson from the manufacturing and labor communications team says staffing reductions will come through a combination of retirement packages offered to eligible UAW-represented employees as well as layoffs of both hourly and salaried staff.

The spokesperson says that layoffs could begin as early as May 27, 2022, with retirements taking effect on May 31, 2022.

