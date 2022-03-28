Local Sheriff’s look to hire more minority and female deputies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sheriff’s offices in the region are encouraging more women and minorities to apply for jobs.

Out of the last 10 officers hired in Winnebago County, local leaders say six of them were female. They say they’ve found applicants in other divisions and encouraged them to go for their police certification to be hired as a deputy.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has 33 female employees, with 100% of their 911 center being female. Of the 33 women, eight hold leadership positions, but Deputy Chief Perry Gay would like to see growth in the number of applicants.

“Directly for the Sheriff’s office we do use testing companies, so they go out, they solicit, they provide us the people who passed those tests,” Gay told 23 News.

Winnebago County has a diverse office in comparison to nationwide statistics. 15% of its deputies are female, compared to 13% nationwide.

“I’m always looking for diversity,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana, “and that’s what I will continue to do. I want to get that right person and we always look to the diversity because that diversity adds to the community.”

Caruana thinks it’s important to have a force that reflects the diversity in the community, because each person handles situations differently.

“Maybe a person who needs help, or a suspect or whatever is gonna respond easier to a woman, than to a guy, and that’s adding to that cultural difference, and adding to the community and adding to the department”

Caruana recently promoted Tammie Stanley to Deputy Chief.

Stanley says diversity is good for making connections on the street and within the department.

“I could walk in the room with a male officer and a man wouldn’t want to speak to me they’d only want to speak to the men, it just all depends on the person you’re speaking to. So, it’s nice to have a variety,” she said.

Winnebago County set a goal of reaching a department that is 30% female by the year 2030. Since they’re already at 22% they don’t have far to go.

