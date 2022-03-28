Advertisement

Roscoe accident leaves one driver in serious condition, 5-year-old boy at UW Madison

This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page...
This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page shows one of the vehicles involved in the crash.(BC Donovan)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Roscoe police are investigating a serious car crash that happened a little after 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Illinois Route 251 and McDonald Road in Roscoe.

One driver had to be cut of of his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. A family member says his 5-year-old passenger was transported to UW Madison for his injuries.

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department crews were called to the scene to help with the vehicle extrication. They say the other driver chose not to be transported to the hospital for treatment in a post on their Facebook page.

Family members reached out to 23 News saying that the hurt driver, Joshua, 34, is studying to be a pastor, works as a full-time CNA and is a single parent.

They say Joshua was at his family’s home for dinner to celebrate the son’s upcoming birthday.

The accident happened on his way home from the gathering.

Family says Joshua has serious injuries including a broken back, but they are thankful that he is still alive.

