Local students show and tell during ‘Pathways Project!’ career fair

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - High school capstone students are finding ways to mentor younger students through a middle school career fair.

Career Education Associates of North Central Illinois (CEANCI) hosts its seventh annual middle school career fair April 5, 2022. The event is held at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.

Organizers say the fair is meant to showcase different career pathways in their region. Career Technical Education (CTE) students plan to build career awareness while preparing students for what’s ahead in high school.

During previous years, the event coined the name “Pathways Project!” due to its connection with CTE mentors.

The career fair also builds a talent pipeline for local businesses of skilled, certified high school students interested in entering the workforce.

Its an opportunity for companies to showcase what they have to offer potential interns and employees.

CEANCI supports career and technical education programs that serve 34 middle/ high school students in the region, Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.

Businesses interested in showcasing at this year’s Pathways Project, or looking for ways to engage with students cab contact Beth Mead, CEANCI, at 815-921-8471, or email b.mead@ceanci.org.

