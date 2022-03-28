Advertisement

Trial underway for man charged with killing U.S. Marshal

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A federal case from 2019 begins jury selection on Monday in Rockford.

Floyd E. Brown, 42, will face a federal grand jury in connection with the killing of Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7, 2019 while being served a warrant.

Keltner served as a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy and was a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

On Friday morning, witnesses were called to testify about the pursuit. Investigators say Brown jumped from his Extended Stay America third floor window, shooting Deputy Keltner, who was stationed in the parking lot. From there he fled.

Police began their pursuit, that took 31 minutes, driving over 47 miles. At times the pursuit reached speeds of up to 124mph. Witnesses say Brown crashed on Interstate 55 near Bloomington-Normal. Officers described how they didn’t want to go near Brown’s car, out of fear of being shot. Instead, they tied a cell phone to a drone, flying it over to talk to him. After a 5 hour stand off police were finally able to use a combination of flashbangs and chemical agent rounds to get Brown out of his vehicle and into custody.

After lunch, forensic analysts were called to the stand to testify what they’d uncovered from Browns car. They retrieved two firearms, and over 900 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns was made by ROMARM, a Romanian firearm supplier. The day wrapped with officers recounting the days events, describing the scene, finding Keltner unresponsive, and helping get him to first responders.

