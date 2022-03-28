Advertisement

How much Americans are willing to pay for a babysitter

By Quini Amma
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Child care workers quit at a record pace during the pandemic according to Urbansitter.com causing a shortage in the industry and leaving families with limited options. Renee Shaltapour is an experienced child care worker she says, “if there is more than one kid I feel like $20 isn’t that much because you have the responsibility of taking care of multiple kids.” Like many others, she bases her rates on a variety of things including experience, recommendations and responsibilities while on the job.

The American Red Cross offers babysitting classes for those who are looking for a job as a sitter, communications manager Holly Baker says, “some studies we’ve done through the American Red Cross have shown that 8 out of 10 parents are willing to pay a little bit more to have a baby sitter whos certified in CPR and has some training.” According to a recent Urban Sitter survey of more than 10,000 households the national average babysitting rate for 1 child is $20.57 and $23.25 for 2.

Child care rates climbed 11% in 2021. According to Urban Sitter’s those rates outpace inflation by 4% but many providers still chose to leave the industry during COVID. That has left families to compete for fewer sitters. Even with challenges parents and providers agree choosing who stays with your children is one of the most important decisions you make.

