Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Google said in its news release that access to details about the bug may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
This photo by BC Donovan posted on the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District Facebook page...
Roscoe accident leaves one driver in serious condition, 5-year-old boy at UW Madison
One person is airlifted from the scene of a tractor rollover in Nicollet County.
One airlifted to Rockford, one dead in Morrison car crash
Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 35, of Janesville, Wis. faces his fourth OWI offense after a traffic...
Janesville man faces fourth OWI charge
Fundraiser helps Matt Lundblade offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment
Fundraiser helps man offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
DeSantis signs 'Don't Say Gay' bill
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Monday's Pet Pics 3/28
Monday's Pet Pics 3/28