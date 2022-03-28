Cold Start to the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs will get close to 40 this afternoon as we drop back down to the 20′s tonight. Middle 40′s tomorrow with an increase of clouds. Shower chances after 5 PM on Tuesday with rain likely Tuesday night. Rain and maybe a few thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the middle 60′s. Colder on Thursday with a chance of rain mixing with snow. Highs will top out in the low 40′s. Dry and low 50′s for the weekend.

