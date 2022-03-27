Spaghetti dinner raises money for local veterans
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere American Legion riders post 77 was dishing up hot food with the 5th annual spaghetti dinner.
All money raised benefits local veterans in the community.
It was $8 a meal and that included a salad, spaghetti, bread and your choice of desserts.
Organizers say it’s a great way to get the community together for a good cause.
“Almost every volunteer here is a rider member or a rider supporter and we’ve even got a couple people that just knew about it and wanted to help out so it’s working out really good, we’ve got a really good group here I can’t give them enough kudos,” said Kevin Bruback, Belvidere Legion post 77 director.
