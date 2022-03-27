Spaghetti dinner raises money for local veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere American Legion riders post 77 was dishing up hot food with the 5th annual spaghetti dinner.

All money raised benefits local veterans in the community.

It was $8 a meal and that included a salad, spaghetti, bread and your choice of desserts.

Organizers say it’s a great way to get the community together for a good cause.

“Almost every volunteer here is a rider member or a rider supporter and we’ve even got a couple people that just knew about it and wanted to help out so it’s working out really good, we’ve got a really good group here I can’t give them enough kudos,” said Kevin Bruback, Belvidere Legion post 77 director.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.