Advertisement

Pet boutique opens in Poplar Grove

By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new pet boutique opens its doors in the Stateline Saturday afternoon bringing fun treats and products for dogs, cats and other furry friends.

‘Bark About It’ in Poplar Grove has everything from treats and food to toys, leashes, clothing and décor.

In honor of its grand opening the first 25 customers received special gifts and free samples were available for everyone.

Lauren Randall and her husband started the business three years ago, but now, they finally have a store front.

“We also wanted a brick and mortar place that people could come and we out grew our events, we couldn’t take all of our flavors and all of our products with us so now we have somewhere that you can come and you know that you’ll be able to find your favorite flavor.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
18-year-old dies in Rockford shooting, community afraid for safety
Both Hintz and wife Michelle face multiple felony charges.
Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appears in court Friday
27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher used text message to attempt grooming, according to court documents
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont;...
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont

Latest News

Going on a roller coaster
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 3/26/2022
30th annual train show.
30th annual train show makes a stop in the Stateline
NAACP Rockford branch hosts brunch tea party for women leaders in the community.
Tea party highlights women leaders in Rockford community
Pandemic could be to blame for rise in blood pressure.
Pandemic could be to blame for rise in blood pressure