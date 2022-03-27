Pet boutique opens in Poplar Grove

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new pet boutique opens its doors in the Stateline Saturday afternoon bringing fun treats and products for dogs, cats and other furry friends.

‘Bark About It’ in Poplar Grove has everything from treats and food to toys, leashes, clothing and décor.

In honor of its grand opening the first 25 customers received special gifts and free samples were available for everyone.

Lauren Randall and her husband started the business three years ago, but now, they finally have a store front.

“We also wanted a brick and mortar place that people could come and we out grew our events, we couldn’t take all of our flavors and all of our products with us so now we have somewhere that you can come and you know that you’ll be able to find your favorite flavor.”

