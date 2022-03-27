Fundraiser helps man offset hefty medical bills from cancer treatment

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Matt Lundblade had back surgery and was out of work months before a doctor told him he has stage four brain cancer following an accident. Now the man known as “The Irish Hurricane” isn’t going to let this knock him down, nor those in his corner to support him.

Back in November 2021, Lundblade and his son Noah were on their way to a park when Matt had a seizure. Noah sprang into action, saving his life. With Matt starting six weeks of radiation and six months of chemo Monday, his cousin Donya Bundy put on a benefit to lessen the financial burden for her cousin.

“It’s really awesome to see the support of all the different cities around and all the businesses in the Beloit area.,” says Bundy. “Many people in the community have reached out on their own wanting to donate and people that don’t even know Matthew.”

Donya says there’s a family history with cancer. Matt lost his mother and grandparents to cancer. Lundblade’s never been the kind of person to ask for help, but the medical bills are expensive.

“I kind of felt embarrassed but as the bills kept piling up and things got further behind I had to. I had friends and family my cousin set up the the benefit today was pretty awesome,” says Lundblade. “You never know how many friends you have until something like this happens. See the sport through family and friends through graduating class of ‘02. It’s been very awesome.”

One of Matt’s friends nicknamed him “The Irish Hurricane” not only because he loves St. Patrick’s Day, he’s a fighter who never backs down from anything thrown his way.

“When you decide to put your mind to something, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop you. It’s like a hurricane. "

Lundblade has been through a whirlwind, but he will continue to fight.

“Thank you everybody that shows support for me and my family..”

There’s also a GoFundMe for Matt which raised $15,640 from 123 donors.

Matt’s son Noah was recognized during a Beloit city council meeting earlier this week for his act of bravery to save his dad’s life.

