Chilly weekend continues before we turn to more rain chances next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many of us woke up with a light coating of snow on the ground Saturday morning. Luckily, that all melted quickly but highs were only in the 30s. Skies are clearing out for a few dry and sunny days. But that won’t last long as we do have more rain in the forecast for next week.

Sunday will be another near ‘copy and paste’ type of day compared to Saturday. This will come with wind chills in the teens and potentially in the single digits for some early on Sunday, so be sure to bundle up if you need to head out early. Otherwise, like Saturday you can expect high temperatures in the 30s but this time with more sunshine.

Temperatures will remain below normal through Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s for both Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and then starting later Tuesday, another active pattern returns to the Stateline. As we’ve said countless times in the past, we need the rainfall and we’ll take anything we can get. Starting Tuesday night, more beneficial rains will be here.

Later Tuesday through Wednesday night, a deepening area of low pressure will bring waves of showers and at least isolated thunderstorms at times Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Strong winds from the south on Wednesday will cause well above normal temperatures with forecast highs in the mid-60s, albeit damped by the wet and windy forecast.

Some of the rainfall may be locally heavy and a few thunderstorms are also possible during that time frame. As temperatures drop following a cold front passage late Wednesday, highs on Thursday will be below normal once again in the mid-40s with rain potentially mixing with snowflakes as we get on the back end of the area of low pressure. This will be pretty similar to how this last week acted.

Otherwise, we’ll dry out again towards next weekend with our temperatures remaining below normal. This also looks to be the trend going into April with below normal days being slightly favored over the above-normal days.

