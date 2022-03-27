Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him. Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.(POOL VIA WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing a construction worker.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on the garage.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.

His body was found under a pile of rubble.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
18-year-old dies in Rockford shooting, community afraid for safety
Both Hintz and wife Michelle face multiple felony charges.
Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appears in court Friday
27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher used text message to attempt grooming, according to court documents
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont;...
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont

Latest News

Smoke rises from behind a hill in Lviv. CNN team has heard a series of three blasts before...
Rocket attacks hit Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden visits Poland
New pet boutique opens in Poplar Grove.
Pet boutique opens in Poplar Grove
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers