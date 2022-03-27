Advertisement

2 kids fatally shot at birthday party in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Missouri family is mourning two children after what police say could have been a murder-suicide at a birthday party.

A 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed while playing with a gun at a birthday party around 2 a.m. Friday. According to police, both kids were shot by the same gun, with the boy shot first.

They have been identified as 12-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey, KMOV reports.

Police are investigating what happened. They identified the 12-year-old as a suspect in what they believe could have been a murder-suicide.

However, the family says the incident was an accident. The girl’s mother says her daughter was playing with the weapon while making an Instagram Live video, and it went off, shooting her cousin.

She also says her daughter dropped the gun, and when she picked it up, it fired and killed her.

Police are looking into who owns the gun and if anyone can be charged.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Both Hintz and wife Michelle face multiple felony charges.
Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appears in court Friday
The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
18-year-old dies in Rockford shooting, community afraid for safety
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in Rosemont;...
Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers

Latest News

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight