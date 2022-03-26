Advertisement

Tea party highlights women leaders in Rockford community

By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 26, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to wrap up Women’s History Month, the NAACP Rockford branch hosts a networking tea party for women leaders in our community.

The event featured special guest speakers, Rockford police chief Carla Redd, fire chief Michelle Pankow as well as other Rockford leaders.

Organizers says the afternoon was a great way to bring together women leaders in the Rockford area. Everyone dressed up to enjoy tea, coffee and cupcakes.

“Women have fought for a long time for our right to vote, for our right to be not just judged as a woman but someone’s whose empowered, we’re just as powerful as men and this is a way to put it up front and to let our community see that we’re working to make a better community right here in Rockford,” said Rhonda Greer Robinson, NAACP Rockford branch president.

