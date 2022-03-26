Advertisement

Pandemic could be to blame for rise in blood pressure

By Ali Rasper
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The pandemic has negatively impacted our physical and psychological health in a variety of ways, but a recent study says it has also contributed to the increase in blood pressure among Americans.

Normal blood pressure is less than 120 over 80. The study, which was published in the journal circulation found that the average top number in the blood pressure reading increased about two millimeters and the bottom number also rose slightly between April 2020 to December 2020.

UW Health Dr. Karen Moncher says there are steps to lower your blood pressure and recommends annual screenings for adults age 40 and older.

“Your health is really more of a marathon than a sprint and that’s true for your blood pressure too it kind of gradually creeps up and then pretty soon you’re in a range that it’s too high and the sad thing is if you don’t get it checked, that can lead to higher and higher blood pressures and then more damage in the long run,” Moncher said.

