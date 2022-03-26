Man killed, teenage girl wounded in shooting at Fashion Outlets mall in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A shooting Friday evening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded.

Police say there also may be a third victim who fled the scene. Two suspects also fled.

Police said late Friday that they were called to the mall for multiple reports of shots fired. They found two confirmed victims, both of whom were in initially in critical condition when they were taken to area hospitals.

One victim, a man in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 15-year-old girl was stabilized at the hospital.

Police described the gunmen as men in their mid-20s. They are believed to have left the scene in a red vehicle.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and said there was no active shooter at the mall.

Police said multiple areas of the mall have been cordoned off with police tape and will be closed for the immediate future.

As CBS 2′s Charlie De Mar reported, people were seen clearing out of the mall in droves at 9 p.m.

Multiple people told us they heard several shots in the mall. People said they hid in stores and helped others get to safety.

Community activist Stringer Harris was in the mall at the time. He reported on Facebook Live that he was near the Prada store on the second level of the mall when he heard gunshots on the level below.

Harris’ Facebook Live video showed officers armed with long guns walking on the first level of the mall. A siren or alarm was also heard sounding throughout the mall.

“I was upstairs shopping, and I heard a couple of shots go off, probably about four or five shots – they sounded like they came from the food court area – at which time people started to run,” Stringer said. “They dropped their clothes; whatever they were shopping for, they just literally dropped it and start running. They picked up their kids onto their own shoulders and just began running.”

“I work on the third floor at Tory Burch, so I was in the back, but I wasn’t really able to hear anything,” a woman added. “I just know a lot of people came to the back room, and that’s when people were saying that they heard, like, gunshots, but it was more like multiple gunshots. It wasn’t just like a single bullet or something like that.”

As of just before 9 p.m., officers were evacuating the mall of all civilians store by store. They say the area is safe, but still an active crime scene.

Afterward, police began evacuating the mall and going store by store to get everyone out.

Police set up a reunification point for people who got lost at the Caddy Shack restaurant in the 9000 block of West Balmoral Avenue. They say anyone looking for friends and family should meet there.

