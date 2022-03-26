Community-based testing sites to cease operations with a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that a sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services has lead to the end of community-based testing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces they will close the 10 community-based testing sites on March 31, including the location at 1321 Sandy Hollow Rd. Rockford. As of Friday afternoon the state’s rolling seven day positivity rate dropped to 1.6%.

Greg Taylor is one resident pleased with the significant decline in positive covid-19 cases. He says two years is long enough.

“I agree with that, I really do. We’ve dealt with it long enough,” says Taylor. “I’d like to see us going back to normal again or as close to normal as we can after everything we’ve done. It’s time to move on. Time to have everybody live life.”

Over the last year, the state’s testing and vaccination infrastructure at pharmacies, health clinics and other locations has increased substantially, thus providing capacity to ramp up capabilities if it becomes necessary.

More than 1.5 million tests have been conducted since the IDPH established the community-based testing sites in April 2020. According to IDPH data, the sites are currently handling less than one percent of the tests being conducted statewide, or less than 50 per day, a good sign for area hospitals.

“I think we’re cautiously optimistic. Obviously, it’s great when cases go down and even more when hospitalizations go down. It gives us a breather and healthcare to kind of reset,” says UW Health Interim Medical Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley.

Health experts at UW Health test all patients for COVID-19 before getting admitted into the hospital. With more residents taking COVID-19 tests from home and getting vaccinated, Dr. Shirley says this could be a trend in the right direction.

“I think that that combination of vaccination and recent infection does create some protection,” says Dr. Shirley. “The fewer cases we have, the fewer chances there’s going to be new variants.”

While the mask mandate is lifted and some testing sites will soon fade, Taylor says the decision should have been made earlier.

“I think it was a little drastic on some of the measures originally. I understand the precautions taken originally but I feel like it was dug out a little too long.”

IDPH says that Illinois is strongly positioned to respond to a potential surge, with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks.

Hospitals, schools, and local health departments may follow suit in the future as demand for COVID-19 testing dwindles. IDHP reports around 8,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 109 more deaths since March 18, 2022.

IDPH is in talks with pharmacies and healthcare providers about increasing their inventory of FDA-approved oral BA.2 treatments in case of another surge.

As of Thursday night, a total of 21,315,893 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

The Boone County Health Department reports a seven day rolling positivity rate of 1.8% as of Friday, March 25, a drop from 2.1% on March 18.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.