Boylan baseball ties it late, falls to Barrington in extra innings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many area teams postponed their games on Friday due to inclement weather, Boylan forged ahead with its baseball game against Barrington. The Titans rallied to score five times in the seventh to tie the game at eight before ultimate falling to the Broncos 10-8 in nine innings.

Jacob Martorana got the start for Boylan. He pitched five innings striking out eight. Luke Leombruni led the Titans with four hits.

