30th annual train show makes a stop in the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The National Model Railroad Association made a pit stop in Machesney Park Saturday afternoon for the 30th Annual Rock River Valley Train Show.

The event gives model railroaders the chancer to display portable train track layouts for the public and other modelers to see.

All popular model train sizes are represented and the show offers more than 40 vendors selling thousands of new and used model railroad items and collectibles.

The event normally attracts around 2,000 people each year.

“It’s been two years so a lot of people are like oh gee I really I’m really happy it’s back, I really missed it, these kind of events people look forward to every spring,” said Marty Hendrix, Rock River Division Superintendent.

If you missed out on the action Saturday, the show continues from 10-3 p.m. on Sunday at Harlem High School in Machesney Park.

