Wintry cocktail for some Friday evening before a winter-like weekend arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter is now saying, “hold my beer” as more winter-like conditions are around once again in the Stateline that will continue through the weekend. “Third Winter” is now in full swing so don’t put away just yet your heavier coats.

FRIDAY NIGHT WINTRY MESS

Waves of snow showers, some intense, will push across the area this evening. The potential exists for more organized snow squalls. In the most intense snow showers and in any snow squalls, expect to encounter brief sharply reduced visibility and winds strong enough to down tree limbs and even small road signs. That’s due to gusty northwesterly winds that are around that will gust up to 50 miles per hour in some storms should they develop.

Isolated lightning strikes will be possible. While mild pavement temperatures may preclude any meaningful slush accumulation on roads, patchy slush may develop on some roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. If you will be driving, leave extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and increase following distance when driving in low visibility.

After the snow squalls will move through Friday night, the gusty NW winds will continue. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Waves of snow showers, some intense, will push across the area Friday evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A few spots may see quick bursts of heavy snow. Not all will see this but it's something to definitely stay aware of. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Be prepared for a brief burst of snow early Friday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A Wind Advisory has been posted through the early overnight hours for most of the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Things will quiet down as the late evening comes around but the gusty winds will stick around as the Wind Advisory will remain in effect. So consider securing any loose, lightweight objects outdoors or bring them indoors if you haven’t done so yet. In addition, travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles on west to east roads. Frequent gusts up to 35-45 mph are expected It will go until 3 a.m. for places Winnebago County on south and east. However, unless it will be extended, areas north and west of Rockford will have the advisory expire at 10:00 a.m.

“THIRD WINTER” WEEKEND AHEAD

The good thing about the weekend is that it will remain quiet with clearing skies taking place through the day on Saturday. However, it will not feel like it normally does for March 26 and 27 standards. The normal high temperature for both days is 51-52 degrees. However, you can expect temperatures a good 12-15 degrees below that. This means that, yes, ‘Third Winter’ is here.

Third Winter has officially started across the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. But especially on Saturday, due to the gusty NW winds, temperatures will feel a bit colder than that. Wind chills Saturday and Sunday mornings in spots may be in the teens and/or single digits in some spots.

Wind chills both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be in the teens or single digits in many locations. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Have the heavier coats handy still on Saturday due to breezy NW winds. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Breezy northwest winds will continue Saturday that will give us chilly wind chills once again. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Subtract a good 10° or so from the actual air temperature on Saturday and that's what it will feel like outside. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After we get through the weekend, next week will start dry on Monday with highs still below normal in the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies. Then like last week, the middle of next week is looking likely to be a gray and active one with more rain chances. Those rain chances go up starting Tuesday night and continuing in the forecast through Thursday. Each day of the next week will have below-normal temperatures with the exception of Wednesday which will have highs in the mid-60s.

