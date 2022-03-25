Wintry cocktail for some Friday evening before a winter-like weekend arrives
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter is now saying, “hold my beer” as more winter-like conditions are around once again in the Stateline that will continue through the weekend. “Third Winter” is now in full swing so don’t put away just yet your heavier coats.
FRIDAY NIGHT WINTRY MESS
Waves of snow showers, some intense, will push across the area this evening. The potential exists for more organized snow squalls. In the most intense snow showers and in any snow squalls, expect to encounter brief sharply reduced visibility and winds strong enough to down tree limbs and even small road signs. That’s due to gusty northwesterly winds that are around that will gust up to 50 miles per hour in some storms should they develop.
Isolated lightning strikes will be possible. While mild pavement temperatures may preclude any meaningful slush accumulation on roads, patchy slush may develop on some roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. If you will be driving, leave extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and increase following distance when driving in low visibility.
Things will quiet down as the late evening comes around but the gusty winds will stick around as the Wind Advisory will remain in effect. So consider securing any loose, lightweight objects outdoors or bring them indoors if you haven’t done so yet. In addition, travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles on west to east roads. Frequent gusts up to 35-45 mph are expected It will go until 3 a.m. for places Winnebago County on south and east. However, unless it will be extended, areas north and west of Rockford will have the advisory expire at 10:00 a.m.
“THIRD WINTER” WEEKEND AHEAD
The good thing about the weekend is that it will remain quiet with clearing skies taking place through the day on Saturday. However, it will not feel like it normally does for March 26 and 27 standards. The normal high temperature for both days is 51-52 degrees. However, you can expect temperatures a good 12-15 degrees below that. This means that, yes, ‘Third Winter’ is here.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s. But especially on Saturday, due to the gusty NW winds, temperatures will feel a bit colder than that. Wind chills Saturday and Sunday mornings in spots may be in the teens and/or single digits in some spots.
After we get through the weekend, next week will start dry on Monday with highs still below normal in the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies. Then like last week, the middle of next week is looking likely to be a gray and active one with more rain chances. Those rain chances go up starting Tuesday night and continuing in the forecast through Thursday. Each day of the next week will have below-normal temperatures with the exception of Wednesday which will have highs in the mid-60s.
