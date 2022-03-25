Hand-packed meals connect Pecatonica students to orphans in Zambia

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hand-packed meal connects students from Pecatonica High School to orphans more than 8,000 miles away in Zambia.

Students danced and sang together in the schools gymnasium, while wearing gloves and hair caps for sanitization, scooping nutritional meals into small bags with one main goal- to make an impact.

“Each student has a role we have rice we have lentils dehydrated vegetables and we have vegetable packets and it makes a nutritionally sound meal all-in-one and one bag will feed several families,” says Key Club advisor Michelle Johnson.

It all started with the Pecatonica High School Key Club which is a student-based service organization that helped raise funds through a pageant held earlier this year at the school.

They met their goal of $5400 to pack 20,000 meals. A donor matched that amount raised allowing for double the production. The club collaborated with The Kids Around the World organization. “I’m really excited like it feels really good to like help and give back you know,” says student Abigail Cook.

Each individually packed meal contains 6 servings and a whole box is enough to feed one child for an entire school year.

“The impact that their making at such a small school is pretty amazing I mean we do these events with large churches and with different organizations,” says regional director of Mission Advancement with Kids Around the World Brian Wahl.

The students will pack a total of 40,000 meals to ship off. This was the first event of its kind, event organizers were blown away a the amount that raised and looking forward to similar events in the future.

