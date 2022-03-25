‘Gambling looks like a financial problem, but it’s an emotional problem,’ according to experts

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With March Madness comes a rise in sports betting. But March is also National Gambling Awareness Month in the state of Illinois.

Cheryl Hollembeak, CADC with Remedies says she’s seen an increased number of gambling addicts looking for help.

“It’s a problem when people find themselves gambling more often then they intend to, spending more time gambling, more money or spending other people’s money,” says Hollembeak.

She says gambling addiction is characterized by a loss of control. “Whatever kind of gambling it is, that really doesn’t matter. Gambling looks like a financial problem when it’s really an emotional problem.”

Hollembeak says gamblers have the highest rate of suicide. “There is a lot of depression and anxiety that goes along with the illness.”

When people notice they may have a problem, she says the first thing to do is call for help.

“Remedies offers services for gambling addiction in Rockford and Belvidere. Gamblers are a priority population because it’s such a serious problem.”

She says that there’s several ways for people to get help with gambling problems and family members can call too, if they think someone has a problem. Different personalities require a different approach.

“There’s a lot to lose here, more than just money. People lose family, homes.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, you can reach out to Remedies Renewing lives for assistance.

