Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appears in court Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Former Winnebago County coroner Bill Hintz and his wife Michelle were back in court, in separate trials, in the latest of their attempts to defend themselves from charges of stealing from the dead.

Hintz faces 37 felony counts including forgery and official misconduct. His wife is faces four felony charges.

Both face allegations of credit card fraud and theft of government funds.

Their appearance in court was brief, after the prosecution didn’t have all of the necessary documents to proceed with the hearing.

Winnebago County board member Paul Arena says it’s been a long, tiring process, and he’s hopes it’s over soon.

“Hopefully we’re moving towards a resolution of the situation. This has put a cloud over the office of coroner, it’s created some difficulties with the operational side of things, being able to hire the appropriate people to run the office,” Arena said.

Hintz is next scheduled to appear in court on April 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.