Disability learning session for kids at Children’s Hands On Museum in Freeport

RAMP’s iBelong program is offering free disability awareness training for kids from 11 a.m.-noon at Children’s Hands On Museum in Freeport, Ill.(WIFR | WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to RAMP’s iBelong program local kids are getting a chance to learn about different kinds of disabilities.

The free training session will be held 11 a.m. to noon available Tuesday, March 31 at the Children’s Hands On Museum in Freeport.

The session includes fun games, a craft, and reading. Some disabilities that kids will learn about in the training include deafness, blindness, down syndrome and autism. Participants will also learn some American Sign Language.

For more information about this event, visit the RAMP website.

