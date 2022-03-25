Disability learning session for kids at Children’s Hands On Museum in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanks to RAMP’s iBelong program local kids are getting a chance to learn about different kinds of disabilities.

The free training session will be held 11 a.m. to noon available Tuesday, March 31 at the Children’s Hands On Museum in Freeport.

The session includes fun games, a craft, and reading. Some disabilities that kids will learn about in the training include deafness, blindness, down syndrome and autism. Participants will also learn some American Sign Language.

For more information about this event, visit the RAMP website.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.