COVID-19 testing sites to cease March 31

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Friday that a sharp drop in the demand for COVID-19 testing services has lead to the end of community-based testing.

Fewer than 50 individuals per day are utilizing these services, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data. .

IDPH anticipated the wind-down when the CDC lifted mask mandates was lifted. Since then, traffic at the sites – which carried out more than 1.5 million tests in total throughout their operation – dramatically dropped.

The sites are currently handling less than one percent of the tests being conducted statewide.

Over the last year, the state’s testing and vaccination infrastructure at pharmacies, health clinics and other locations has increased substantially, thus providing capacity to ramp up capabilities if it becomes necessary.

IDPH says that Illinois is strongly positioned to respond to a potential surge, with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks.

Hospitals, schools, and local health departments may follow suit in the future as demand for COVID-19 testing dwindles. IDHP reports around 8,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 109 more deaths since March 18, 2022.

IDPH is in talks with pharmacies and healthcare providers about increasing their inventory of FDA-approved oral BA.2 treatments in case of another surge.

As of Thursday night, a total of 21,315,893 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.

