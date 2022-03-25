18-year-old dies in Rockford shooting, community afraid for safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police responded to a report of what appeared to be a pedestrian struck by a car Thursday night but found a gunshot victim.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted about the incident saying an 18-year-old man died after a shooting in the 2600 block of Pleasant View Avenue.

UPDATE: The 18-year-old male shooting victim from last night has succumbed to his injuries. (See previous tweet). More details will follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 25, 2022

Around 8:30 p.m., police found the victim laying in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Many of the residents off Pleasant View Avenue in Rockford tell 23 News they’ve started a neighborhood watch group, because they’re tired of young kids losing their lives to gun violence.

“We caught everything that went on because it was on camera because it was right there,” said neighbor Brian Swanson.

Rockford police tell Swanson they might be able to catch the suspects in Thursday night’s deadly shooting, all thanks to his door bell camera.

“Showed them jumping out of the car, and to me it looked like younger kids, I can’t tell for sure,” Swanson said.

Swanson says Thursday’s shooting isn’t the first time he’s heard gun shots in the area, or captured a crime on camera. He shared his surveillance footage of the incident with 23 News.

“We’ve got a tight knit group right around here, everybody’s got cameras just like on the corner where this happened right here, everybody on that corner has cameras,” Swanson said.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous says they fear for their life and the lives of others in the area.

“So far it hasn’t hit anybody or anybody’s house, but that’s just around the corner. Yeah we’re worried about our safety as far as a bullet coming through the house, hitting a loved one,” the neighbor said.

Others say they saw a spike of unfamiliar vehicles driving by late into the night after a streetlight in the area was removed.

“I hope law enforcement can get a handle on it and maybe clean it up a little bit.”

“It’s just my opinion, a lot of people will disagree with me but I think they need to have stricter rules and stricter laws to deter them from even starting what they’re doing,” Swanson said.

23 News spoke with the homeowner where the victim was found who says he remained on the scene and even checked the teenagers pulse as he waited for an ambulance.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s office is not releasing the name of the 18-year-old at this time and family members have declined to respond.

The shooting is still under investigation.

