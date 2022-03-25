15 relatable tweets of parents having ‘the talk’ with their kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As awkward as it may feel, there comes a time when every parent must have “the talk” with their children. However, those early efforts to explain where babies come from don’t always go as planned.

Luckily, you can always choose to laugh about it! Here are 15 hysterical tweets of parents trying to discuss the birds and the bees with their kids.

Warning: Some content may not be suitable for all ages. Please be advised.

my 4yo: mommy, did you eat me and 6yo and that's how we got in your tummy?



me: yes. yes i did



it's such a relief to have the sex talk out of the way already — Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) June 23, 2021

"It's like a horsey ride for grown ups!"



- Me, failing at giving a talk about the birds and the bees — Kelkulus (@kelkulus) July 5, 2012

Impromptu birds & bees talk ended with my son comparing testicles to Transformers, so I guess that went well. — Amy Dillon (@amydillon) July 11, 2015

My 6 year old asked where babies came from.



I told him the truth.



While I was sitting and basking in my pride at being an Honest Mom, he just stared before saying: “I wasn’t expecting that. That was inappropriate.”



Then: “DID THE DOCTORS WATCH YOU DO IT”



I shoulda lied. — Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) September 18, 2020

Had the sex talk with my daughter and used the term “heavy petting.” She hasn’t spoken to me since then.



It was 12 years ago. — Babe Truth (@UnFitz) July 26, 2018

Using toys to explain the birds & the bees to your kids seems clever unless the toys are Transformers because the logistics get complicated. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) September 13, 2016

If you want your kids to leave you alone, just start giving them the sex talk. — Sarah Thyre (@SarahThyre) October 13, 2012

Restaurant for Mother's Day breakfast:



4: what should I sing about?



MIL: Babies



4: 🎶Babies! Babies! They come from--



Me: *frantically waving* nonono--



4: 🎶 They come from vaginas



H: you really shouldn't have



4: 🎶 Vaginas VAGINAS Babies come from VAGINAAAS OOOoooOo 🎶 — Doc McMuffins (@Cynical_Parent) May 12, 2019

WIFE: I want you to teach the kids about the birds and the bees

ME: got it

[later]

ME: listen up kids, birds are stupid and bees are mean — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) April 27, 2017

my kid and I had an awkward sex talk last night. he doesn’t know what it is either — *sigh*clops (@aotakeo) January 18, 2020

I always thought having a toddler was the hardest part of parenting and then I had the sex talk with my teen. — Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) July 29, 2019

We had to have the sex talk with 10 today.



So obviously I'll be avoiding eye contact with him the rest of the day. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 21, 2019

[After my wife explains to our kids where babies come from]



ME: That’s wild.



WIFE: …You knew this.



ME: I know but you get used to it... When you actually think about it again it’s absolutely insane. — The Dad (@thedad) March 14, 2020

Parenting Pro Tip: when giving your kids the sex talk, visual aids and demonstrations are NOT as helpful as it may seem — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) May 11, 2020

Me: Time to talk about the birds and the bees



Son: I'd rather get poop on my head



Daughter: I'd rather get stung a million times



Me: wait, you know it's not really about... *kids run away* — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) January 5, 2020

