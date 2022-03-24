Wheelchair users impacted by supply chain crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The national supply chain shortage leaves a mark on many aspects of our lives, but for those people who rely on wheelchairs, walkers or motorized scooters, it can create even bigger problems.

“We just got in a shipment last week we ordered back in September so it went from two to three days to six months,” said Rick Hardman, supply chain manager with Integrated HomeCare Services.

Hardman says waiting six months can be detrimental for wheelchair users, but it also forces medical suppliers to adapt to a new normal.

“We took on three or four other suppliers and then we shop between suppliers to help meet our demand here,” Hardman said.

Most wheelchairs and parts come from China or Vietnam. Hardman says the United States is ahead of other countries, that’s why he does business with Chicago based suppliers.

“They were able to, you know, respond fairly quickly to get it from other suppliers to meet our customers demand and then deliver it if needed to,” Hardman said.

Another local wheelchair supplier saw the shortage impact its business in November.

“We’ve got four people right now waiting for power chairs and they can be anywhere from a month out, to three, four months out,” said Roger Lichty, co-owner of Mobility Connection.

As a wheelchair user himself, Lichty says it’s critical that those who need it, have a dependable chair.

“They’re just so important to their daily lives, well it’s part of their body, it’s like taking their legs away, take their legs away, what are you going to do? Lay in bed right?”

But, they hope there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m very confident that going forward with all the additional suppliers and the steps that we’ve taken we’ll be in good shape,” Hardman said.

Hardman says Integrated HomeCare Services has also seen a shortage on C-pap machines, crutches, oxygen machines and other medical supplies.

