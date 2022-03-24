Advertisement

IceHogs stay hot, beat Moose 5-3 for fourth straight win

By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs continue to be one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League. On Wednesday, Rockford defeated Manitoba 5-3 to extend its win streak to four games and move into fourth place in the Central Division.

Brett Connolly had two goals and an assist for three points in the victory. The 29-year-old extended his point streak to four games and has points in ten of his last 12. Lukas Reichel found the back of the net for the fourth time in his last four games. The rookie leads the team in goals (20), assists (24), and points (44).

Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves to earn the win.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Police Department says an 18-year-old man has died from his injuries after a...
18-year-old dies in Rockford shooting, community afraid for safety
27-year-old Tyler Wallace
Freeport teacher used text message to attempt grooming, according to court documents
18-year-old Brishawn Vaughn faces multiple charges including resisting arrest and criminal...
Stolen car chase in Rockford, 6 people arrested
Both Hintz and wife Michelle face multiple felony charges.
Former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz appears in court Friday
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

Barrington vs. Boylan baseball
Boylan's Jacob Martorana winds up to throw a pitch against Barrington.
Boylan baseball ties it late, falls to Barrington in extra innings
Belvidere's Athena Kindgren signs to play at Univ. of Dubuque
Belvidere’s Kindgren signs with University of Dubuque for volleyball
Harlem alum and Syracuse DL Josh Black
Harlem alum Josh Black gears up for Syracuse Pro Day