IceHogs stay hot, beat Moose 5-3 for fourth straight win

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The IceHogs continue to be one of the hottest teams in the American Hockey League. On Wednesday, Rockford defeated Manitoba 5-3 to extend its win streak to four games and move into fourth place in the Central Division.

Brett Connolly had two goals and an assist for three points in the victory. The 29-year-old extended his point streak to four games and has points in ten of his last 12. Lukas Reichel found the back of the net for the fourth time in his last four games. The rookie leads the team in goals (20), assists (24), and points (44).

Arvid Soderblom made 37 saves to earn the win.

