Scattered Showers Continue Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers from time to time today with highs in the middle 50′s. We might even hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Scattered showers tonight as we drop to the middle 30′s. Slight chance for a rain/snow mix tomorrow morning with scattered showers during the day. Highs tomorrow in the chilly mid to low 40′s. Windy on Friday with a slight chance for showers and highs approaching 50.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.